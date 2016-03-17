Changes saved!Go to My Console|Edit
Pacific Epoch offers timely, independent insights on China's digital economy. Since 2006, we have delivered a nexus of reliable data and credible local perspective to identify shifts occurring in key in-country internet companies.
We combine big data with localized analysis. Over the past 10 years our revenue estimates are generally within 1-5%.
We identify and track the most revealing performance metrics.
We've serviced global institutional investors and brand companies for over 10 years.
Before becoming CEO of Pacific Epoch in 2014, Joseph was Managing Director at Pacific Crest Securities in Portland, Oregon, with responsibility for overseeing research services such as Pacific Crest Mosaic and Pacific Epoch. He has 15+ years of investment research experience, and has led product and sales teams for leading research companies including Gartner Inc. and Multex.com. Joseph holds a BA from York University in Toronto, Canada.
Daniel oversees our data technology and R&D strategy. He has 10+ years of investment research experience and eighteen years in IT. Prior to joining Pacific Epoch in 2008, Daniel founded Sphera Technologies LLC, an independent investment research firm. Its assets were acquired by Pacific Epoch in 2009. Daniel holds an MBA in Finance and a PhD in Physics from the University of Pittsburgh
David manages our sales team and personally directs several global investor clients. Prior to joining Pacific Epoch in 2013, David was Co-CEO and Founder of Primary Insight. He has held senior direct sales and sales management roles in consumer, technology / Internet, investment and corporate research. David holds a BA from Colgate University.
Orlando leads our Editorial team, and guides research interpretation and publication. Previously a financial journalist, Orlando covered commodities as a Senior Editor at Interfax and was the Shanghai-Taiwan correspondent for Investment & Pensions Asia. Orlando holds an MA in Chinese Studies from the University of Cambridge.
Raymond heads product development for us, and directs our Digital Media team. Prior to joining Pacific Epoch, he was an auditor at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. Raymond has completed the CFA Level I Exam, and is currently an MA candidate in Finance at Fudan University. He holds a BA in English from Shanghai Jiaotong University.
Nicole has worked over 13 years in HR management and administration. Prior to joining Pacific Epoch, she was human resources director at Singamas Group, and country HR manager for Monier China. Nicole holds a BA in business administration from Tianjin University of Commerce.
We collect data, conduct on scene qualitative research, and perform advanced interpretive analysis to track performance of digital companies and global brands in China.
Billions of data points and proprietary big data mining methodologies identify inflection points in company and brand performance.
Our own focused monthly surveys track business performance and market sentiment across the digital economy.
Shanghai-based analysts leverage in-country presence and local insight to interpret relevant market trends up close.
Advanced data collection, combined with on-the-ground analysis, delivers actionable investment insights on China internet companies.
Data expertise and analysis techniques identify best strategies for global brand companies doing online advertising and e-commerce in China.